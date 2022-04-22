Brokerages Expect LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $285.41 Million

Analysts predict that LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) will post sales of $285.41 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for LendingTree’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $284.76 million to $286.88 million. LendingTree reported sales of $272.75 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LendingTree will report full-year sales of $1.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow LendingTree.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $258.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.25 million. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 2.22% and a net margin of 6.29%. LendingTree’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.73) EPS.

TREE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on LendingTree from $310.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on LendingTree in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities reduced their target price on LendingTree from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of LendingTree in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on LendingTree from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LendingTree presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREE. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of LendingTree by 110.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,045,000 after purchasing an additional 7,543 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in LendingTree by 185.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,269,000 after buying an additional 34,543 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in LendingTree by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in LendingTree by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in LendingTree by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 16,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TREE stock traded down $7.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $93.69. 184,517 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,464. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.80. LendingTree has a 1-year low of $90.97 and a 1-year high of $250.00. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

