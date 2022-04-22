Brokerages Expect HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) to Announce $0.51 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.51 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for HighPeak Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the lowest is $0.49. HighPeak Energy posted earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 920%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that HighPeak Energy will report full year earnings of $4.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.01 to $4.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow HighPeak Energy.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04). HighPeak Energy had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 25.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised HighPeak Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

In other HighPeak Energy news, Director Michael H. Gustin sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $181,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in HighPeak Energy by 1,066.7% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in HighPeak Energy by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 253,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after buying an additional 32,065 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in HighPeak Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,837,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. 6.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HPK stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.75. The company had a trading volume of 947,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,482. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.81. HighPeak Energy has a one year low of $7.32 and a one year high of $35.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 62.50 and a beta of 0.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. HighPeak Energy’s payout ratio is 18.52%.

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 64,213 MBoe of proved reserves.

