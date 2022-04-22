Brokerages Anticipate Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $224.32 Million

Equities analysts expect that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) will post $224.32 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Virtus Investment Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $223.66 million and the highest estimate coming in at $224.97 million. Virtus Investment Partners posted sales of $187.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Virtus Investment Partners will report full-year sales of $885.72 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $871.63 million to $899.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $905.40 million, with estimates ranging from $849.42 million to $961.37 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Virtus Investment Partners.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The closed-end fund reported $10.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.93 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $232.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.57 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 36.02% and a net margin of 21.25%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.15 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on VRTS. Morgan Stanley lowered Virtus Investment Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $393.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

VRTS traded down $6.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $203.50. The stock had a trading volume of 25,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,738. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $273.07. Virtus Investment Partners has a 52 week low of $197.24 and a 52 week high of $338.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is 23.03%.

In other news, Director W Howard Morris acquired 435 shares of Virtus Investment Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $231.00 per share, with a total value of $100,485.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 338,969 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $100,708,000 after acquiring an additional 38,640 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 318,906 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $88,584,000 after buying an additional 89,161 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 257,848 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $76,607,000 after buying an additional 7,803 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 135,336 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $41,998,000 after buying an additional 5,139 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,998 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $38,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 84.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

