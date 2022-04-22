Brokerages Anticipate QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.58 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) to post sales of $10.58 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for QUALCOMM’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.52 billion and the highest is $10.60 billion. QUALCOMM posted sales of $7.94 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that QUALCOMM will report full year sales of $42.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $40.87 billion to $43.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $45.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $43.69 billion to $48.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover QUALCOMM.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 104.90%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

QCOM has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.76.

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total transaction of $557,473.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $2.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $133.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,295,376. QUALCOMM has a fifty-two week low of $122.17 and a fifty-two week high of $193.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $153.70 and its 200-day moving average is $162.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $149.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.16%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

