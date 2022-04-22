Brokerages Anticipate Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $513.16 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) will announce $513.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Minerals Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $519.41 million and the lowest is $506.90 million. Minerals Technologies reported sales of $452.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Minerals Technologies will report full year sales of $2.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.09 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Minerals Technologies.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $476.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.88 million. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 11.00%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS.

MTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. CL King reduced their target price on shares of Minerals Technologies from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Minerals Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 3,474.8% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 551,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,510,000 after buying an additional 535,981 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $29,550,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $24,443,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,342,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,752,000 after buying an additional 155,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in Minerals Technologies by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 651,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,640,000 after purchasing an additional 147,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Minerals Technologies stock traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.30. 1,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,390. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.38. Minerals Technologies has a twelve month low of $61.25 and a twelve month high of $88.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.16 and a 200-day moving average of $69.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is 4.12%.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

