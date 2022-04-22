Brokerages Anticipate Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX) to Announce -$0.14 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Avalo Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the lowest is ($0.16). Avalo Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.32) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Avalo Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.48). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.30). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Avalo Therapeutics.

Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). Avalo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 285.61% and a negative net margin of 1,563.10%.

AVTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Avalo Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Avalo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $5.00 to $0.75 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Avalo Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Avalo Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 7th.

In other news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc bought 150,000 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.81 per share, with a total value of $121,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders bought 834,000 shares of company stock worth $598,610 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVTX. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics by 194.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 11,702 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 75.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVTX traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.56. 556,213 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 505,406. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.39. Avalo Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.48 and a 12 month high of $3.70.

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision medicine company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics for patients with unmet clinical need in immunology, immuno-oncology, and rare genetic diseases. It develops AVTX-002, a fully human anti-LIGHT monoclonal antibody, which is under Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-eosinophilic asthma, as well as inflammatory bowel disease, including moderate to severe Crohn's disease, and ulcerative colitis; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 acute respiratory distress syndrome.

