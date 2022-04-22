Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.54 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) to announce $1.54 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Broadridge Financial Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.48 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.58 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions posted sales of $1.39 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions will report full-year sales of $5.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.69 billion to $5.79 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.88 billion to $6.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Broadridge Financial Solutions.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 39.99% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share.

BR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. First Command Bank purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 105.0% during the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BR stock traded down $3.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $150.69. The company had a trading volume of 4,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,738. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 12 month low of $137.58 and a 12 month high of $185.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.77. The company has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.02%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

