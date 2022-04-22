Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.210-$-0.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $72 million-$73 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $69.93 million.Braze also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-0.840-$-0.800 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BRZE shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Braze from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Braze from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Braze from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Braze from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Braze in a report on Thursday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.54.

BRZE traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.46. 886 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,173. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.04. Braze has a one year low of $30.76 and a one year high of $98.78.

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Equities analysts predict that Braze will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Braze news, Director Douglas A. Pepper bought 175,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.37 per share, for a total transaction of $6,546,065.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Vi, bought 77,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.37 per share, with a total value of $2,912,019.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 305,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,405,996.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 308,867 shares of company stock valued at $11,554,072 in the last quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Braze in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Braze in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $328,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Braze in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Braze in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $532,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Braze in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,175,000. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

