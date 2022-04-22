Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Hits New 52-Week Low at $16.55

Shares of Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.55 and last traded at $16.55, with a volume of 6382 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.11.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Braskem from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. HSBC upgraded Braskem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Braskem from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.
The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.26.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in Braskem in the first quarter valued at about $474,000. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in Braskem by 14.1% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 12,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Braskem in the fourth quarter valued at about $866,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Braskem by 159.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 5,949 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Braskem by 174.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 6,201 shares during the period.
About Braskem (NYSE:BAK)
Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells chemicals, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, butene-1, benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.
