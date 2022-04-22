BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.14.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BPMP shares. Mizuho upped their price target on BP Midstream Partners from $13.50 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised BP Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut BP Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.58 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in BP Midstream Partners by 78.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BP Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $153,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in BP Midstream Partners by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 5,814 shares during the period. 80.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BP Midstream Partners stock remained flat at $$17.11 during trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.11 and its 200 day moving average is $15.67. BP Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $12.61 and a twelve month high of $19.37. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 8.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. Its assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil, natural gas, refined products, and diluent pipelines, as well as refined product terminals to transport onshore crude oil production to refinery in Whiting, Indiana as well as offshore crude oil and natural gas production to refining markets, and trading and distribution hubs.

