Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BSX. TheStreet cut Boston Scientific from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.90.

Shares of BSX opened at $46.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.48. Boston Scientific has a one year low of $37.96 and a one year high of $47.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.12, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.89.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Boston Scientific will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 53,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $2,273,530.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 12,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total transaction of $532,571.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,743 shares of company stock valued at $5,294,188 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $563,108,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 572.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,357,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $270,075,000 after acquiring an additional 5,411,822 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 122,400,261 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,310,947,000 after acquiring an additional 4,557,618 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,629,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,651,568 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $245,219,000 after buying an additional 2,618,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

