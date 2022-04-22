Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $23.15

Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $23.15 and last traded at $23.15, with a volume of 578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.99.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Boston Omaha from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

Get Boston Omaha alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $685.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. It is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and investment businesses. The company provides high-speed internet service to approximately 7,000 subscribers in communities in southern Arizona; and 10,000 subscribers in Salt Lake City, Park City, Ogden, Provo, and surrounding communities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Omaha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Omaha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.