Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.00-16.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $14.00. Boston Beer also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.000-$16.000 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SAM. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Boston Beer in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Boston Beer from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $322.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Boston Beer from $475.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Boston Beer from $785.00 to $670.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $652.73.

Shares of SAM stock traded down $15.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $345.97. The company had a trading volume of 215,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,516. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 335.89 and a beta of 0.82. Boston Beer has a 1-year low of $342.74 and a 1-year high of $1,349.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $382.61 and a 200 day moving average of $449.98.

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by ($3.36). The firm had revenue of $348.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.52 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Boston Beer will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John C. Geist sold 1,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.98, for a total value of $391,083.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,752 shares in the company, valued at $1,843,680.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Beer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,564,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Boston Beer by 175.0% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Boston Beer by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 218,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,396,000 after purchasing an additional 32,131 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Beer by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 33,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,049,000 after buying an additional 5,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Boston Beer by 394.0% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,272,000 after buying an additional 9,669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

