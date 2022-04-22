Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Hits New 52-Week Low on Disappointing Earnings

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $327.09 and last traded at $348.99, with a volume of 2048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $345.97.

The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($2.29). Boston Beer had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 0.69%. The firm had revenue of $430.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SAM shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Boston Beer from $670.00 to $620.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price target on Boston Beer from $499.00 to $424.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Boston Beer from $475.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Boston Beer in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Boston Beer from $420.00 to $337.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Beer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $622.20.

In other news, insider John C. Geist sold 1,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.98, for a total value of $391,083.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,752 shares in the company, valued at $1,843,680.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sweet Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 50.0% in the first quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,440,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 9.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 14.4% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 0.9% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 63.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 335.89 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $382.61 and a 200 day moving average of $449.98.

About Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

