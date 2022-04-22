Boeing (NYSE:BA) Given a $265.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a $265.00 target price on Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $235.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $251.20.

Shares of BA opened at $181.02 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $189.44 and its 200-day moving average is $203.36. Boeing has a 12 month low of $167.58 and a 12 month high of $258.40. The firm has a market cap of $106.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.40.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($7.60). The firm had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($15.25) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Boeing will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner acquired 5,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 480 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $208.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 1,427.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

