BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF (TSE:ZRE) Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF (TSE:ZRE – Get Rating) were up 0.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$27.85 and last traded at C$27.76. Approximately 10,612 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 27,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$27.66.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$27.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$27.36.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th.
Featured Stories
- Snap (NYSE: SNAP) Gives Investors A Mixed Bag
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals
- Should You Buy Carvana or AutoNation or Pass on Both?
- What Should Investors Take Away From Boston Beer’s Earnings?
- High-Yield Kinder Morgan Is Still A Buy
Receive News & Ratings for BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.