BMO Capital Markets Trims Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Target Price to C$18.00

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on OR. TD Securities upped their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$26.00 to C$22.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. National Bankshares set a C$20.00 target price on Osisko Gold Royalties and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$23.00 target price on Osisko Gold Royalties and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$22.25.

Shares of OR stock opened at C$17.06 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$16.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.09, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -120.99. Osisko Gold Royalties has a fifty-two week low of C$13.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.59.

Osisko Gold Royalties ( TSE:OR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$50.67 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -148.94%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

