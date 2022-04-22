BMO Capital Markets Downgrades IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) to Hold

BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Rating) (NYSE:IAG) from an outperform rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has C$2.75 target price on the mining company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on IMG. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on IAMGOLD to C$4.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. TD Securities boosted their target price on IAMGOLD from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on IAMGOLD from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IAMGOLD currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$4.04.

Shares of IMG opened at C$4.01 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.22 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.92 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.96. IAMGOLD has a 1-year low of C$2.75 and a 1-year high of C$4.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.87.

IAMGOLD ( TSE:IMG Get Rating ) (NYSE:IAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$371.42 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that IAMGOLD will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Benjamin Richard Little sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.73, for a total transaction of C$82,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,617 shares in the company, valued at C$144,041.41. Also, Senior Officer Peter Gordon Stothart acquired 22,057 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$4.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$94,403.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 438,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,875,611.56.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

