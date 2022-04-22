Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) PT Lowered to $7.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BLND has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Blend Labs from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Blend Labs from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Blend Labs from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Blend Labs from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Blend Labs from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blend Labs currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.45.

BLND opened at $4.58 on Tuesday. Blend Labs has a twelve month low of $4.41 and a twelve month high of $21.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 10.21 and a current ratio of 10.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.01.

Blend Labs ( NYSE:BLND Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). The business had revenue of $80.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.25 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 164.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Blend Labs will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Blend Labs news, insider Crystal Sumner sold 3,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total value of $34,917.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 8,051 shares of company stock valued at $67,629 in the last three months.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Blend Labs in the third quarter valued at $80,000. WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Blend Labs in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the third quarter worth about $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.16% of the company’s stock.

Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts. It serves banks, credit unions, fintechs, and non-bank mortgage lenders.

