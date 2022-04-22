Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.45.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Blend Labs from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler downgraded Blend Labs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blend Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Blend Labs from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Blend Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st.

In other news, insider Crystal Sumner sold 3,884 shares of Blend Labs stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total value of $34,917.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,051 shares of company stock valued at $67,629.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Blend Labs during the third quarter worth about $32,000. WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Blend Labs during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Blend Labs during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Blend Labs during the third quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in Blend Labs during the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLND traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.51. The stock had a trading volume of 56,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,346,741. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 10.21 and a current ratio of 10.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.01. Blend Labs has a 1-year low of $4.41 and a 1-year high of $21.04.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). The company had revenue of $80.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.25 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 164.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Blend Labs will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts. It serves banks, credit unions, fintechs, and non-bank mortgage lenders.

