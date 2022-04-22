Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) Shares Down 0.4%

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.26 and last traded at $13.26. Approximately 26,809 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 52,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.32.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.42.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.073 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.61%.
About Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX)
Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group LP. The fund is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It takes both long and short positions to invest in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
