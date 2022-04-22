Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) Shares Down 0.4%

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.26 and last traded at $13.26. Approximately 26,809 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 52,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.32.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.073 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.61%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BGX. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 310,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after buying an additional 34,367 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 760,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,540,000 after purchasing an additional 32,624 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $2,461,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 477,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,246,000 after purchasing an additional 48,021 shares in the last quarter.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group LP. The fund is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It takes both long and short positions to invest in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

