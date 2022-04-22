BlackRock Throgmorton Trust (LON:THRG) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $741.70

Shares of BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc (LON:THRG – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 741.70 ($9.65) and traded as low as GBX 712.13 ($9.27). BlackRock Throgmorton Trust shares last traded at GBX 719 ($9.35), with a volume of 233,090 shares trading hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 739.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 860.44. The stock has a market capitalization of £719.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.94.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a GBX 8 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is a positive change from BlackRock Throgmorton Trust’s previous dividend of $2.50. BlackRock Throgmorton Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.04%.

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

