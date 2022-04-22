BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Price Target Raised to $35.00 at Wedbush

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Wedbush from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.58% from the stock’s current price.

BJRI has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised BJ’s Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Citigroup began coverage on BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.38.

BJ’s Restaurants stock opened at $29.27 on Friday. BJ’s Restaurants has a 12-month low of $24.02 and a 12-month high of $63.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $685.27 million, a PE ratio of -172.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 2.07.

BJ’s Restaurants ( NASDAQ:BJRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $298.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.22 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 1.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,605,297 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $124,564,000 after buying an additional 111,195 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 20.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,612,747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $67,348,000 after acquiring an additional 278,601 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 9.6% during the third quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 882,659 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,860,000 after acquiring an additional 77,371 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 826,238 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,547,000 after acquiring an additional 163,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 805,776 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,840,000 after purchasing an additional 28,276 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

About BJ's Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of February 24, 2022, it operated 211 restaurants in 29 states.

