BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.33 EPS

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.33, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $298.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.22 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ BJRI traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.94. 20,498 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,191. The firm has a market capitalization of $677.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.99, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.30. BJ’s Restaurants has a twelve month low of $24.02 and a twelve month high of $63.00.
BJRI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush increased their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens decreased their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.
BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of February 24, 2022, it operated 211 restaurants in 29 states.
