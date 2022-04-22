BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.33 EPS

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.33, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $298.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.22 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ BJRI traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.94. 20,498 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,191. The firm has a market capitalization of $677.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.99, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.30. BJ’s Restaurants has a twelve month low of $24.02 and a twelve month high of $63.00.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

BJRI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush increased their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens decreased their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 2,324.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 163,240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,641,000 after buying an additional 156,508 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,605,297 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $124,564,000 after buying an additional 111,195 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 103.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 159,935 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,526,000 after buying an additional 81,399 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 412,835 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,287,000 after buying an additional 79,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 111,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after buying an additional 48,429 shares during the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile (Get Rating)

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of February 24, 2022, it operated 211 restaurants in 29 states.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.