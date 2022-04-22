BitTorrent Price Hits $0.0019 (BTTOLD)

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 22nd. One BitTorrent coin can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BitTorrent has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. BitTorrent has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion and approximately $27,125.00 worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.21 or 0.00237721 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00007592 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00006285 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent (New) (BTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00006911 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000865 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002452 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002662 BTC.

BitTorrent Profile

BitTorrent (CRYPTO:BTTOLD) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitTorrent’s official website is www.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

