Bitcoin Confidential (BC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $109,890.63

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded down 19.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. During the last week, Bitcoin Confidential has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Confidential has a market cap of $109,890.63 and approximately $1,422.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00011623 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.86 or 0.00240113 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000090 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000275 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential Profile

Bitcoin Confidential (CRYPTO:BC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Confidential’s official website is bitcoinconfidential.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

