Bisichi PLC (BISI) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 7th

Bisichi PLC (LON:BISI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This is a positive change from Bisichi’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of BISI stock opened at GBX 190 ($2.47) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.91. Bisichi has a 12 month low of GBX 62 ($0.81) and a 12 month high of GBX 249.60 ($3.25). The stock has a market cap of £20.29 million and a P/E ratio of -10.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 142.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 109.67.

Bisichi Company Profile

Bisichi PLC engages in coal mining activities in the United Kingdom and South Africa. The company owns an interest in the Black Wattle Colliery located in Mpumulanga, South Africa. It also engages in the share dealing and retail property investment activities, as well as residential property development activity.

