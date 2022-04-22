Bisichi PLC (BISI) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 7th

Bisichi PLC (LON:BISI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This is a positive change from Bisichi’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of BISI stock opened at GBX 190 ($2.47) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.91. Bisichi has a 12 month low of GBX 62 ($0.81) and a 12 month high of GBX 249.60 ($3.25). The stock has a market cap of £20.29 million and a P/E ratio of -10.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 142.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 109.67.
Bisichi Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals
- Should You Buy Carvana or AutoNation or Pass on Both?
- What Should Investors Take Away From Boston Beer’s Earnings?
- High-Yield Kinder Morgan Is Still A Buy
- NextEra Energy Offers a Long-Term Gain if You Can Tolerate Short-Term Pain
Receive News & Ratings for Bisichi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bisichi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.