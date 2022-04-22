Biotage AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BITGF) Downgraded by SEB Equity Research to Hold

Biotage AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BITGF – Get Rating) was downgraded by SEB Equity Research to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $236.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BITGF. Danske raised Biotage AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Nordea Equity Research raised Biotage AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, SEB Equities cut Biotage AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a SEK 236 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.33.

OTCMKTS:BITGF remained flat at $$16.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.36. Biotage AB has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $31.08.

Biotage AB (publ) provides separation technologies in the areas of organic and analytical chemistry, biomolecules, and industrial scale up applications. The company offers organic and peptide synthesis solutions; flash chromotherapy, evaporation, and work-up products; flash systems and flash system accessories; normal, reversed, and speciality phase cartridges; plasmid purification solutions; and metal scavengers and reagents, as well as accessories and spare parts.

