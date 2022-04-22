Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $4.31 Per Share

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Biogen in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 21st. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $4.31 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.51. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on BIIB. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $502.00 to $343.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $452.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Biogen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $304.00 to $223.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $285.25.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $218.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.15. Biogen has a twelve month low of $192.67 and a twelve month high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 26.30%. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.58 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,502,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,244,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $352,319,000 after buying an additional 106,513 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 22,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,300,000 after buying an additional 7,338 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 372.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 13,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,889,000 after buying an additional 10,832 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 237,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,249,000 after buying an additional 7,277 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.10% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

