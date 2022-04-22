Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Receives $537.40 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $537.40.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TECH. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $484.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

TECH stock opened at $412.09 on Tuesday. Bio-Techne has a 52 week low of $347.88 and a 52 week high of $543.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $420.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $448.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.21.

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.01. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The business had revenue of $269.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Bio-Techne’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Bio-Techne during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Bio-Techne by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Techne during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in Bio-Techne by 162.5% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, and diagnostics and bioprocessing markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment provides biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

