Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $576.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Bio-Rad continued to experience solid recovery in most of its key global markets, as well as an uptick in demand for COVID-related products, driven byspread of the new Omicron variant during the fourth quarter. Further, strength in its key product lines across major geographic regions buoys optimism. The Diagnostics business registered growth across all of its product lines, driven by a recovery of routine testing. Bio-Rad exited the fourth quarter of 2021 on a mixed note with better-than-expected earnings and a revenue miss. Over the past year, Bio-Rad has outperformed its industry. However, Bio-Rad’s Life Sciences arm registered a year-over-year decline, attributed to lower qPCR product revenues resulting from the decline in COVID-related demand. The year-over-year rise in operating costs and contraction of both margins are worrying.”

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company.

BIO opened at $545.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $576.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $663.76. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $524.19 and a fifty-two week high of $832.70.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $732.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.94 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 145.28% and a return on equity of 3.70%. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post 13.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 4.4% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 429 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 296 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 891 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. 64.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories (Get Rating)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bio-Rad Laboratories (BIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.