Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bio-Path from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 17th.

NASDAQ:BPTH opened at $2.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.66. Bio-Path has a twelve month low of $2.80 and a twelve month high of $8.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.05.

Bio-Path ( NASDAQ:BPTH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.27). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bio-Path will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Path in the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Path by 1,525.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 19,830 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Path by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.06% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

