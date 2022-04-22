Binance USD Hits Market Capitalization of $17.32 Billion (BUSD)

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. Over the last week, Binance USD has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. Binance USD has a market cap of $17.32 billion and $4.88 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Binance USD coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002528 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003538 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002530 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00034375 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.25 or 0.00104443 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005147 BTC.

About Binance USD

Binance USD is a coin. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 17,350,536,744 coins. The official website for Binance USD is www.paxos.com/busd . Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . Binance USD’s official message board is medium.com/Paxos

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD. Starting September 12, 2019, BUSD will be available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX. Later in September it will become available on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB and XRP and more to come. BUSD is now available for purchase and redemption on the Paxos platform. In order to get BUSD through Paxos, you need to be a verified customer. You can either deposit PAX or deposit dollars by wire from a bank account. “

Binance USD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Binance USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

