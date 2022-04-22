Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Trading Up 5.8%

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating)’s share price rose 5.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $22.28 and last traded at $22.22. Approximately 77,245 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 10,377,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark reduced their target price on Bilibili from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Bilibili from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Bilibili from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, KGI Securities cut Bilibili from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bilibili presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.04.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.78 and a 200 day moving average of $46.92. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Bilibili ( NASDAQ:BILI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($4.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($3.58). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 28.68% and a negative net margin of 35.05%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Bilibili by 20.2% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 51,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 8,685 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Bilibili by 262.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 99,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,616,000 after buying an additional 72,379 shares during the period. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC raised its holdings in Bilibili by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 867,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,416,000 after buying an additional 201,842 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Bilibili by 33.1% in the third quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 276,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,265,000 after buying an additional 68,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Bilibili by 11.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 883,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,437,000 after buying an additional 90,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.44% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili Company Profile (NASDAQ:BILI)

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

