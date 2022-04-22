Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Stock Price Down 7.9%

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating)’s share price was down 7.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $34.88 and last traded at $34.88. Approximately 28,611 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,213,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.89.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BIG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Big Lots in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Big Lots from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Big Lots from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $54.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Big Lots currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $994.96 million, a PE ratio of 6.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.69.

Big Lots ( NYSE:BIG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 2.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Big Lots, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.08%.

In related news, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total value of $147,490.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $891,079.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.39, for a total value of $34,551.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $349,918. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Big Lots by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,431,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,494,000 after buying an additional 119,085 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,337,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,274,000 after purchasing an additional 39,369 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Big Lots during the 4th quarter worth $30,615,139,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 726,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,495,000 after purchasing an additional 22,420 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Big Lots by 137.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 588,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,867,000 after buying an additional 341,116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

