BIDR 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $30.10 Million (BIDR)

BIDR (BIDR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 22nd. One BIDR coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. BIDR has a total market capitalization of $15.68 million and approximately $30.10 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BIDR has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BIDR Coin Profile

BIDR launched on June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 315,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,715,436,474 coins. BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BIDR is www.tokocrypto.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance IDR (BIDR) is a BEP2 stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), jointly supported by Binance and Tokocrypto. “

BIDR Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIDR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BIDR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BIDR using one of the exchanges listed above.

