BHZ Capital Management LP Trims Holdings in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK)

BHZ Capital Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 310,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 67,061 shares during the quarter. Heritage Commerce accounts for about 1.3% of BHZ Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. BHZ Capital Management LP’s holdings in Heritage Commerce were worth $3,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,433,000. FJ Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 2,015,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,440,000 after acquiring an additional 678,000 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,342,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,613,000 after acquiring an additional 543,906 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 827,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,624,000 after acquiring an additional 88,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 269,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after acquiring an additional 79,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jack W. Conner sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.44, for a total value of $37,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli acquired 3,579 shares of Heritage Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.38 per share, with a total value of $40,729.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ HTBK traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.64. The company had a trading volume of 126,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,106. Heritage Commerce Corp has a fifty-two week low of $10.56 and a fifty-two week high of $12.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.79. The firm has a market cap of $703.15 million, a P/E ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.10.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $40.92 million for the quarter. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 29.27%. Equities analysts forecast that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HTBK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Stephens initiated coverage on Heritage Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Heritage Commerce in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

