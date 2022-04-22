BHZ Capital Management LP Sells 638 Shares of Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP)

BHZ Capital Management LP lowered its position in shares of Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,471 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 638 shares during the quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP’s holdings in Home Bancorp were worth $1,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Home Bancorp by 1.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 303,579 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,743,000 after purchasing an additional 4,696 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Home Bancorp by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 86,287 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,582,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Home Bancorp by 10.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,657 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Home Bancorp by 3.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,103 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Home Bancorp by 24.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 22,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. 39.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John Scott Ballard bought 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.03 per share, with a total value of $150,112.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Home Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Home Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ HBCP traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.88. The company had a trading volume of 13,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,625. Home Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $35.05 and a one year high of $45.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.92. The stock has a market cap of $346.74 million, a PE ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.74.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 39.47%. The company had revenue of $28.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.82 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Home Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.94%.

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Mississippi. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

