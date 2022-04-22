BHZ Capital Management LP Sells 4,824 Shares of OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK)

BHZ Capital Management LP trimmed its position in OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 423,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,824 shares during the quarter. OP Bancorp accounts for 1.8% of BHZ Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. BHZ Capital Management LP’s holdings in OP Bancorp were worth $5,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of OP Bancorp by 314.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OP Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $287,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OP Bancorp by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 168,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 38,134 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of OP Bancorp by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 663,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,834,000 after acquiring an additional 192,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, rhino investment partners Inc raised its position in OP Bancorp by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 452,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,656,000 after purchasing an additional 41,014 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Brian Choi purchased 10,000 shares of OP Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.75 per share, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ock Hee Kim purchased 33,200 shares of OP Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.10 per share, for a total transaction of $434,920.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 50,720 shares of company stock worth $670,380 in the last quarter.

OTCMKTS:OPBK traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,966. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.90. OP Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $14.86.

OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.39 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OP Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, consumer, and home mortgage loans; trade financing products; and letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice.

