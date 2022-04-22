BHZ Capital Management LP Raises Position in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in WesBanco by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in WesBanco by 7.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 617,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,044,000 after purchasing an additional 43,005 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in WesBanco by 17.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 4,318 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in WesBanco in the third quarter valued at about $1,102,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in WesBanco by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. 60.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WesBanco alerts:

In other WesBanco news, Director Joseph R. Robinson bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.80 per share, for a total transaction of $104,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 1,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total value of $41,398.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WesBanco stock traded down $0.86 on Friday, reaching $33.66. 189,067 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,771. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.96. WesBanco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.21 and a 1-year high of $39.87.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $141.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.33 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 39.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WesBanco, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. This is a boost from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.64%.

WSBC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their target price on WesBanco from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on WesBanco in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, WesBanco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

WesBanco Company Profile (Get Rating)

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.