BHZ Capital Management LP Purchases 5,074 Shares of Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM)

BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its position in Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,074 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP’s holdings in Mercantile Bank were worth $1,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MBWM. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Mercantile Bank by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 10,092 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. 52.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MBWM traded down $0.43 on Friday, hitting $33.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,118. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.88. The firm has a market cap of $533.91 million, a P/E ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.99. Mercantile Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $28.51 and a 12 month high of $40.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Mercantile Bank ( NASDAQ:MBWM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 13.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Mercantile Bank Co. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.70%.

MBWM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Raymond James raised shares of Mercantile Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mercantile Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Mercantile Bank news, Director Lonna Wiersma sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total value of $79,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

