BHZ Capital Management LP Has $790,000 Stake in Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC)

BHZ Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in shares of Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP’s holdings in Plumas Bancorp were worth $790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PLBC. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Plumas Bancorp by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Plumas Bancorp by 16.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Plumas Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $530,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Plumas Bancorp by 100.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 14,783 shares during the period. 29.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Plumas Bancorp alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Plumas Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th.

In other news, Director Heidi S. Gansert purchased 1,250 shares of Plumas Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.25 per share, for a total transaction of $45,312.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ PLBC traded down $0.75 on Friday, reaching $34.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,435. The firm has a market cap of $201.82 million, a PE ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.16. Plumas Bancorp has a 52 week low of $26.33 and a 52 week high of $41.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.46 million for the quarter. Plumas Bancorp had a net margin of 36.99% and a return on equity of 17.95%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Plumas Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.07%.

Plumas Bancorp Profile (Get Rating)

Plumas Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, money market checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit, and retirement accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Plumas Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plumas Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.