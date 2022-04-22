BHZ Capital Management LP Has $2.78 Million Position in Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC)

BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,884 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP owned 0.51% of Enterprise Bancorp worth $2,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 256,841 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $9,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Bancorp by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 149,876 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares in the last quarter. M3F Inc. increased its stake in Enterprise Bancorp by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 133,730 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after purchasing an additional 40,393 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Bancorp by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 73,147 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Bancorp by 246.0% during the 4th quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 62,508 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 44,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enterprise Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

EBTC stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.70. 7,221 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,509. The company has a market cap of $454.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.01 and a 52 week high of $46.48.

Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enterprise Bancorp had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $41.63 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Enterprise Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.50%.

In other news, Director Michael T. Putziger bought 976 shares of Enterprise Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.41 per share, for a total transaction of $39,440.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 130 shares of company stock valued at $5,233. Company insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company of Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services. It offers commercial and retail deposit products, including checking accounts, limited-transactional savings and money market accounts, commercial sweep products, and term certificates of deposit.

