BHZ Capital Management LP Cuts Holdings in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

BHZ Capital Management LP lessened its stake in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) by 76.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 63,022 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,754,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,710,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,282,000 after purchasing an additional 23,304 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 2,766 shares during the period. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $2,268,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 2,123.9% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 50,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after buying an additional 48,658 shares during the period. 89.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on PACW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $62.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.71.

In related news, EVP Bryan M. Corsini sold 1,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.85, for a total value of $54,501.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PACW traded down $0.79 on Friday, reaching $34.50. 1,432,016 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,119,572. PacWest Bancorp has a one year low of $34.47 and a one year high of $51.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.03). PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 44.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 19.61%.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

