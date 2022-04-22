BHZ Capital Management LP Boosts Stock Position in MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB)

BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its position in MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,583 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,434 shares during the quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP’s holdings in MainStreet Bancshares were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MNSB. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 289,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,934,000 after buying an additional 100,517 shares during the period. JCSD Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MainStreet Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $1,646,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in MainStreet Bancshares by 4,849.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 29,777 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in MainStreet Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $436,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in MainStreet Bancshares by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 48,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.85% of the company’s stock.

Get MainStreet Bancshares alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MainStreet Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday.

MNSB traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $24.76. 30,417 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,344. MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.58 and a twelve month high of $26.85. The company has a market cap of $189.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.41.

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. MainStreet Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 31.54%. Equities analysts expect that MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. MainStreet Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.58%.

About MainStreet Bancshares (Get Rating)

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations. The company offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; business and consumer checking, interest-bearing checking, business account analysis, and other depository services; and cash management, wire transfer, check imaging, remote deposit capture, and courier services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MainStreet Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MainStreet Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.