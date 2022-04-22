BHZ Capital Management LP Boosts Stock Holdings in CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE)

BHZ Capital Management LP raised its stake in CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,709 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,997 shares during the quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP’s holdings in CNB Financial were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CCNE. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in CNB Financial by 67.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,047 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 2,431 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in CNB Financial by 7.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,814 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in CNB Financial in the third quarter valued at about $251,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in CNB Financial by 222.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 4,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in CNB Financial by 127.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,834 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. 41.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Joel E. Peterson purchased 4,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.79 per share, with a total value of $116,235.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael D. Peduzzi purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.41 per share, for a total transaction of $66,025.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 7,555 shares of company stock worth $196,236. 3.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CCNE stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,452. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.23 and a 200-day moving average of $26.49. The stock has a market cap of $443.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.92. CNB Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $22.08 and a twelve month high of $28.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. CNB Financial had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 15.42%. On average, equities analysts expect that CNB Financial Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.15%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CCNE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CNB Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

