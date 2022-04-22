BHZ Capital Management LP Acquires 11,615 Shares of Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI)

BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,668 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,615 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP’s holdings in Shore Bancshares were worth $2,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Shore Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 37.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Shore Bancshares during the third quarter worth $298,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shore Bancshares during the second quarter worth $320,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Shore Bancshares during the third quarter worth $500,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Shore Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shore Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, February 19th.

NASDAQ SHBI traded down $0.36 on Friday, reaching $20.45. The company had a trading volume of 43,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,275. The firm has a market cap of $405.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 0.92. Shore Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.12 and a fifty-two week high of $23.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $25.78 million during the quarter. Shore Bancshares had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 6.69%. As a group, research analysts predict that Shore Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Shore Bancshares’s payout ratio is 39.02%.

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers checking, savings, overnight investment sweep, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

