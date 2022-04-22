BHP Group Limited (LON:BHP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of BHP Group Limited (LON:BHP – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,450 ($31.88).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BHP. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($33.83) price target on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($32.53) price target on shares of BHP Group in a report on Sunday, March 20th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($22.77) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a report on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,300 ($29.92) to GBX 2,500 ($32.53) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,300 ($29.92) to GBX 2,700 ($35.13) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

BHP traded down GBX 71 ($0.92) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 2,818.50 ($36.67). The stock had a trading volume of 3,328,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,565,072. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,732.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,343.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.09. The company has a market capitalization of £142.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02. BHP Group has a one year low of GBX 1,774.56 ($23.09) and a one year high of GBX 3,040 ($39.55).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 4.4%. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.80%.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

