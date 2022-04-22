Betsson (OTC:BTSNF) Rating Increased to Buy at Pareto Securities

Betsson (OTC:BTSNF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Pareto Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

BTSNF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DNB Markets raised shares of Betsson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Betsson in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of BTSNF stock opened at $5.15 on Friday. Betsson has a one year low of $5.15 and a one year high of $8.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.34.

Betsson AB, through its subsidiaries, engages in the online gaming business primarily in the Nordic countries, Western Europe, Central and Easter Europe, Central Asia, and internationally. It offers poker, casino, sportsbook, scratch cards, bingo, and other games. The company serves its customers under Betsafe, Betsson, Casino DK, Casino Euro, Casino Winner, Europebet, Uguts, Jackpot 247, Jalla Casino, Kaboo, Loyal Casino, NordicBet, Norges Automaten, RaceBets, Rizk, Star Casino, Suomiarvat, Supercasino.com, Live Roulette, and Thrills brand names.

