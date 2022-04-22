Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Purchased by North Growth Management Ltd.

North Growth Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 166,000 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Best Buy accounts for 2.8% of North Growth Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. North Growth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $16,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 65.4% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the third quarter worth $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 1,016.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 279 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 79.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.06, for a total value of $230,908.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $203,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,767 shares of company stock valued at $3,548,381 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BBY shares. Guggenheim cut their price target on Best Buy from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James lowered Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Best Buy from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Best Buy from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Best Buy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.93.

BBY stock traded down $2.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.09. 55,836 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,077,942. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.09. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.58 and a 52-week high of $141.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.51.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.73. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.23% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $16.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a $0.88 dividend. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.77%.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

